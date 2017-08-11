Gibson Aiken & Harris Parking Lots - Project Schedule

By Not Signed In | Fri, August 11 2017

A significant project to improve the Gibson Aiken and Harris Parking Lots is about to get underway. The scope of the project includes replacing all pavement, new sidewalks and curbing, improved drainage, and fresh paint. The public should expect these lots to be closed for public parking throughout the majority of the estimated four week project.

A temporary access ramp will be built from the parking lot behind Fairpoint Communications in order to maintain pedestrian access to the Senior Center at the Gibson Aiken Center. During construction regular permit holders in the Harris Lot will have their parking permits honored in the High Grove, Spring Street and the Non-Reserved section of the Brattleboro Transportation Center. The reserved section is for reserved permit holders only. The reserved section is marked and located on the 3rd floor, just to the right as you enter from Elliot Street.

The contractor’s hours of operation are permitted as follows: Monday through Thursday 7:00am to 7:00pm; Friday 7:00am to 5:00pm; and, Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Work will begin in the Gibson Aiken Center Parking Lot during the week of September 11. Expect the entire lot to be closed to vehicular traffic for an estimated four weeks. Work should begin in the Harris Parking Lot during the week of September 18. Expect the entire lot to be closed to vehicular traffic for an estimated three weeks. Both parking lots are expected to re-open to vehicular traffic on or about October 9.

These dates are subject to change by weather and other factors. We regret the inconvenience that this closure will provide to the public generally and especially to those living and doing business in and around the Harris and Gibson Aiken Parking Lots. The improvements we make today will have a lasting impact on this important public asset for years to come. Please direct questions or concerns to Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland at 251-8101. Thank you