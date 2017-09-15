"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » News & Information » Town Plan

Gibson Aiken & Harris Parking Lots - Project Update


By Not Signed In | Thu, September 14 2017

A significant project to improve the Gibson Aiken and Harris Parking Lots is about to get underway. The scope of the project includes replacing all pavement, new sidewalks and curbing, improved drainage, and fresh paint. The public should expect these lots to be closed for public parking throughout the majority of the estimated four week project.

A temporary access ramp will be built from the parking lot behind Fairpoint Communications in order to maintain pedestrian access to the Senior Center at the Gibson Aiken Center. During construction regular permit holders in the Harris Lot will have their parking permits honored in the High Grove, Spring Street and the Non-Reserved section of the Brattleboro Transportation Center. The reserved section is for reserved permit holders only. The reserved section is marked and located on the 3rd floor, just to the right as you enter from Elliot Street.

The contractor’s hours of operation are permitted as follows: Monday through Thursday 7:00am to 7:00pm; Friday 7:00am to 5:00pm; and, Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Work will begin in the Gibson Aiken Center Parking Lot on Friday, September 15, 2017. Expect the entire lot to be closed to vehicular traffic for an estimated four weeks. Work will begin in the Harris Parking Lot on Monday, September 18, 2017. Expect the entire lot to be closed to vehicular traffic for an estimated three weeks. Both parking lots are expected to re-open to vehicular traffic on or about October 9.

These dates are subject to change by weather and other factors. We regret the inconvenience that this closure will provide to the public generally and especially to those living and doing business in and around the Harris and Gibson Aiken Parking Lots. The improvements we make today will have a lasting impact on this important public asset for years to come. Please direct questions or concerns to Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland at 251-8101. Thank you.

