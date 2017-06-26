Guilford Street Extension Paving Tuesday

By Not Signed In | Mon, June 26 2017

On Tuesday, June 27th, 2017, Vermont Roadworks, LLC, a contractor of the Town, will be repaving a section of Guilford Street (in the area PAST Summit Circle to near the Guilford/Brattleboro town line). We anticipate traffic impacts from approximately 7:00 am until the paving is completed around 7:00 pm.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent, at the Brattleboro Department of Public Works at (802) 254 – 4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.

Town of Brattleboro

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316 • E-mail: htyler@brattleboro.org