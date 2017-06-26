Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 33 guests online.

Online users

  • NewsWriter
  • DanAxtell

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town Plan

Guilford Street Extension Paving Tuesday


By Not Signed In | Mon, June 26 2017

On Tuesday, June 27th, 2017, Vermont Roadworks, LLC, a contractor of the Town, will be repaving a section of Guilford Street (in the area PAST Summit Circle to near the Guilford/Brattleboro town line). We anticipate traffic impacts from approximately 7:00 am until the paving is completed around 7:00 pm.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent, at the Brattleboro Department of Public Works at (802) 254 – 4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.

Town of Brattleboro
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS
211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316 • E-mail: htyler@brattleboro.org

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Of all my school years, I most enjoyed

Choices