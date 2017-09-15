Harmony Parking Lot 3rd Project Update

By Not Signed In | Thu, September 14 2017

The public can expect the east side of the Harmony Parking Lot to reopen to vehicular traffic, with the exception of the alley to Elliot Street, and the west side to remain open to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 15, 2017. The Harmony Parking Lot is expected to be open for vehicular traffic during the weekend on Saturday, September 16, 2017 and September 17, 2017.

The entire Harmony Parking Lot, both the east and the west sides, will be closed to all vehicular traffic beginning on Monday, September 18, 2017 and continuing through Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

The contractor’s hours of operation are permitted as follows: Monday through Thursday 7:00am to 7:00pm; Friday 7:00am to 5:00pm; and, Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:00pm.

These dates are subject to change by weather and other factors. We regret the inconvenience that this closure will provide to the public generally and especially to those living and doing business in and around the Harmony Parking Lot. The improvements we make today will have a lasting impact on this important public asset for years to come. Please direct questions or concerns to Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland at 251-8101. Thank you.