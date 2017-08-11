Harmony Parking Lot - Project Schedule

By Not Signed In | Fri, August 11 2017

A significant project to improve the Harmony Parking Lot is about to get underway. The scope of the project includes replacing all sidewalks and curbing adjacent to the buildings, new concrete walkways and tree grates in the islands, leveling to improve drainage, new pavement, and fresh paint. The work will be performed in phases so that either the east side or the west side of the Harmony Lot will be available for public parking during the majority of the estimated five week project.

Removing or re-pouring of sidewalks will typically be done early or late in the day, and temporary wooden or gravel access ramps will be built as needed to maintain pedestrian access to shops. While limited business interruptions are possible, the Town will work closely to coordinate the schedule with all businesses and especially those that have limited access.

The contractor’s hours of operation are permitted as follows: Monday through Thursday 7:00am to 7:00pm; Friday 7:00am to 5:00pm; and, Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Work will begin on the west side (left as you enter from Elliot) of the Harmony Lot during the week of August 14. Expect the entire west side to be closed to vehicular traffic for an estimated two weeks. The west side is expected to reopen temporarily during the week of August 28 when the focus of the project will shift to the east side of the Harmony Lot. Work should begin on the east side (right as you enter from Elliot) of Harmony Lot during the week of August 28. Expect the entire east side to be closed to vehicular traffic for an estimated two weeks. The entire parking lot is expected to close to vehicular traffic during the week of September 11 to complete final paving of both sides.

We regret the inconvenience that this closure will provide to the public generally and especially to those living and doing business in and around the Harmony Lot. The improvements we make today will have a lasting impact on this important public asset for years to come. Please direct questions or concerns to Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland at 251-8101. Thank you.