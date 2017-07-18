Help Survey the Retreat Meadows for Water Chestnut and Other Aquatic Invasive Species - July 25, 2017

By planning | Tue, July 18 2017

The Brattleboro Conservation Commission is hosting a free, on-the-water workshop on the Retreat Meadows to check for the presence of invasive water chestnut and other aquatic invasive species. Laurie Callahan, aquatic biologist, will lead the session and will provide some basic training at the start of the workshop.

The event will be weather permitting. Please contact Laurie Callahan (therivermist@hotmail.com or 802-258-1877) if you would like to participate. Sessions may be cancelled on short notice due to weather, etc.

Participants should meet at 4:00 PM at the Retreat Meadows Boat Launch located across from the Retreat Farm on Route 30. They should bring their own canoe or kayak and personal flotation device/life preserver. If a participant does not have these things but would like to participate, please contact Laurie Callahan at the contact information above. There are no rest rooms or portable toilets at the launch site. Participants unable to stay until 6:00 PM are still welcome.

This workshop will take the place of the regularly scheduled Conservation Commission meeting that would have been held from 5:15-7:00 PM on July 25, 2017 in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.