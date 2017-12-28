"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » News & Information » Town Plan

Hinsdale Bridge Notice of Public Hearing


By Not Signed In | Thu, December 28 2017

The New Hampshire and Vermont Departments of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00pm at the Hinsdale (New Hampshire) Town Hall regarding acquisition of property that is planned for construction of the new bridge connecting Brattleboro and Hinsdale. Attached is the Notice of Hearing which must be posted in at least 5 conspicuous places. Please post it in the usual places – Town Clerk, Library, Recreation & Parks, Fire Department, and Public Works, as well as the home page of the Town’s website under “News.” Thank you.

Jan Anderson
Executive Secretary
Brattleboro Town Manager's Office
230 Main Street, Suite 208
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 251-8100

Note: In the second paragraph, the date of the meeting should be January 18, 2018 (not 2017).

AttachmentSize
Legal Notice - Hinsdale Bridge.pdf37.69 KB
