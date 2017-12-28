Hinsdale Bridge Notice of Public Hearing

By Not Signed In | Thu, December 28 2017

The New Hampshire and Vermont Departments of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00pm at the Hinsdale (New Hampshire) Town Hall regarding acquisition of property that is planned for construction of the new bridge connecting Brattleboro and Hinsdale. Attached is the Notice of Hearing which must be posted in at least 5 conspicuous places. Please post it in the usual places – Town Clerk, Library, Recreation & Parks, Fire Department, and Public Works, as well as the home page of the Town’s website under “News.” Thank you.

Note: In the second paragraph, the date of the meeting should be January 18, 2018 (not 2017).