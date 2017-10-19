I-91 Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update: Friday Signs

By Not Signed In | Thu, October 19 2017

Good afternoon Stakeholders!

Tomorrow, Friday, October 20th, there will be two signs posted at the bridge access at the north end of the bridge. One sign will be for construction vehicles only. We ask that no pedestrians use this access point as there will be final groundwork being performed and many construction vehicles. There will be a sign clearly marking pedestrian access through the field. Please follow these signs.

This will be for Friday only. After completion of work on Friday, the access will be re-opened with no other closures.

Please enjoy the trail and the bridge for years to come.

