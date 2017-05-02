"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

I-91 Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update - Road Closures


By Not Signed In | Tue, May 02 2017

Good afternoon,

Upper Dummerston Road Update

Upper Dummerston Road at I-91 will be completely closed in order to complete demolition of the old bridge. This closure will occur Wednesday May 3 between the hours of 6a.m. and 7p.m. Traffic will be detoured accordingly during the closure.

Route 30 Update

Route 30 at I-91 will be closed Monday, May 8th for approximately two to three days from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. to perform demolition of the old bridge directly over Route 30 to ensure the safety of the traveling public. Traffic will be detoured accordingly during the closure.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.

Bonnie Clark
Field Office Manager
Public Relations Officer
PCL Civil Constructors, Inc.
41 Spring Tree Road | Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
p 802-251-0709 | f 802-251-0695

