I-91 Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update: Week of April 10th

By Not Signed In | Thu, April 06 2017

I-91

Southbound I-91 traffic will remain on the old SB bridge (1 lane) through April. Northbound traffic has been shifted onto the new bridge structure (2 lanes). The new bridge structure is 104’ wide and is designed to carry all four lanes of traffic –two northbound and two southbound.

A single lane closure for northbound traffic through the project limits will be installed as needed for construction activities throughout the week. Please follow advanced warning signs.

Route 30

The speed limit on Route 30 near the work zone has been reduced to 40 mph. Project-related truck activity on Route 30 will continue. Route 30 may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

Upper Dummerston Road

Upper Dummerston may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

Shortly after southbound traffic has shifted from the old SB bridge to the new bridge, demolition of the old SB bridge structure above Upper Dummerston Road will begin, requiring full road closures. Traffic will be detoured accordingly.

West River Trail



The West River Trail is open. There are intersections between construction access and the trail path, and users should exercise extreme caution at these intersections. As an additional safety precaution, users of the West River Trail are reminded to keep pets on a leash in this area.

West River



No impacts are anticipated.

Text Alert System

A text alert system for the Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project makes it possible to receive text notifications of:

• Interstate ramp closings,

• Closings of I-91,

• Closings of VT Route 30 (but not single lane closings of RT 30), and

• Any other situations regarding time sensitive project-related traffic issues.

People can sign up for this service by texting 313131 with the keyword “I91Brat”, or by using the signup widget on the project website www.i91brattleborobridge.com.

Project Progress



Continue constructing the remaining southbound barrier wall and roadway tie-ins.

One lane of southbound traffic will be shifted to the new bridge in April.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions on the new bridge is expected late June, 2017.

Project completion is anticipated in the Fall, 2017.

Trail Talks

The next trail talk has not yet been scheduled.

Safety

Please focus on safety when driving through the construction work zone and remember that it is now against the law for drivers to use a hand-held cell phone.

For More Information

If you would like additional information, or would like to add others to this distribution list, please contact Bonnie Clark, Public Relations Officer, at bclark@pcl.com.