I-91 Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update: Week of April 24th

By Not Signed In | Thu, April 20 2017

I-91

All traffic (northbound and southbound) has been shifted onto the new bridge structure! Southbound traffic will be limited to one 12’ wide lane as construction activities continue for the southbound roadway.

A single lane closure and intermittent shoulder closures for northbound traffic throughout the project limits will be installed as needed for construction activities throughout the week. Please follow advanced warning signs.

Route 30

The speed limit on Route 30 near the work zone has been reduced to 40 mph. Project-related truck activity on Route 30 will continue. Route 30 may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

Bridge demolition over Route 30 will begin by the middle of May. A one day road closure may be required during this time.

Upper Dummerston Road

Upper Dummerston may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

Beginning April 24th, Upper Dummerston Road at I-91 will be completely closed in order to perform demolition of the old bridge. This closure will only occur between 6am and 7pm each day, and should last no more than seven days. Traffic will be detoured accordingly during this closure.

West River Trail



The West River Trail is open. There are intersections between construction access and the trail path, and users should exercise extreme caution at these intersections. As an additional safety precaution, users of the West River Trail are reminded to keep pets on a leash in this area.

During bridge demolition above the trail, personnel will be stationed to provide warning to pedestrians when work is occurring overhead.

West River

During bridge demolition above the West River, the navigable waterway will be controlled through the use of buoys. Please follow the signage accordingly.

Text Alert System

A text alert system for the Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project makes it possible to receive text notifications of:

• Interstate ramp closings,

• Closings of Upper Dummerston Road

• Closings of VT Route 30 (but not single lane closings of RT 30), and

• Any other situations regarding time sensitive project-related traffic issues.

People can sign up for this service by texting 313131 with the keyword “I91Brat”, or by using the signup widget on the project website www.i91brattleborobridge.com.

Project Progress

Continue constructing the remaining southbound roadway and pavement.

Begin existing bridge demolition, starting with the small bridge over Upper Dummerston, followed by concrete deck removal of the main bridge over the West River, RT 30, and the West River Trail.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions on the new bridge is expected late June, 2017.

Project completion is anticipated by the end of Fall, 2017.

Trail Talks

The next trail talk has not yet been scheduled.

Safety

Please focus on safety when driving through the construction work zone and remember that it is now against the law for drivers to use a hand-held cell phone.

For More Information

If you would like additional information, or would like to add others to this distribution list, please contact Bonnie Clark, Public Relations Officer, at bclark@pcl.com.