I-91 Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update: Week of August 28, 2017

I-91

All traffic (northbound and southbound) has been shifted onto the new bridge structure, with two available lanes of traffic in both directions.

Punchlist work requiring lane closures for northbound and southbound traffic will continue. Please follow advanced warning signs.

Route 30

The speed limit on Route 30 near the work zone has been reduced to 40 mph. Project-related truck activity on Route 30 will continue. Route 30 may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

Upper Dummerston Road

No impact

West River Trail

The West River Trail is open. There are intersections between construction access and the trail path, and users should exercise extreme caution at these intersections. As an additional safety precaution, users of the West River Trail are reminded to keep pets on a leash in this area.

West River

No impact

Project Progress

Continue concrete pier removal.

Begin site restoration and final treatments

Project completion is anticipated by the end of Fall, 2017.

Trail Talks

The next trail talk will be held September 12, 2017. Interested participants should meet the PCL+FIGG Team at the West River Trail trailhead at 8 a.m. and the talk will begin at 8:15 a.m.

Safety

Please focus on safety when driving through the construction work zone and remember that it is now against the law for drivers to use a hand-held cell phone.

For More Information

If you would like additional information, or would like to add others to this distribution list, please contact Bonnie Clark, Public Relations Officer, at bclark@pcl.com.

Bonnie Clark

Field Office Manager

Public Relations Officer

PCL Civil Constructors, Inc.

41 Spring Tree Road | Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

p 802-251-0709 | f 802-251-0695