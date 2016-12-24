I-91 Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update: Week of December 26th

By Not Signed In | Fri, December 23 2016

I-91

Northbound I-91 traffic has been relocated onto the southbound bridge. Traffic will remain reduced to one lane in each direction on I-91 until completion of the new bridge. The new bridge will be 104’ wide and is designed to carry all four lanes of traffic –two northbound and two southbound.

Route 30

The speed limit on Route 30 near the work zone has been reduced to 40 mph. Project-related truck activity on Route 30 will continue. Route 30 may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

Upper Dummerston Road

Upper Dummerston may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

West River Trail



The West River Trail is open. There are intersections between construction access and the trail path, and users should exercise extreme caution at these intersections. As an additional safety precaution, users of the West River Trail are reminded to keep pets on a leash in this area.

West River

No impacts are anticipated.

Text Alert System

A text alert system for the Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project makes it possible to receive text notifications of:

• Interstate ramp closings,

• Closings of I-91,

• Closings of VT Route 30 (but not single lane closings of RT 30), and

• Any other situations regarding time sensitive project-related traffic issues.

People can sign up for this service by texting 313131 with the keyword “I91Brat”, or by using the signup widget on the project website www.i91brattleborobridge.com.

Project Progress

Segmental construction at Pier 2 is complete. Work has now begun on removing the form traveler and completing the 3 closure segments. This will continue over the winter.

The new roadway alignment and paving has been completed in preparation for the traffic shift in the spring.

Bridge completion is anticipated in the Spring, 2017.

Project completion is anticipated in the Fall, 2017.

Trail Talks

The next trail talk has not yet been scheduled.

Safety

Please focus on safety when driving through the construction work zone and remember that it is now against the law for drivers to use a hand-held cell phone.

For More Information

If you would like additional information, or would like to add others to this distribution list, please contact Bonnie Clark, Public Relations Officer, at bclark@pcl.com.

Bonnie Clark

Field Office Manager

Public Relations Officer

PCL Civil Constructors, Inc.

41 Spring Tree Road | Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

p 802-251-0709 | f 802-251-0695