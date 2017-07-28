"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » News & Information » Town Plan

I-91 Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update: Week of July 31st


By Not Signed In | Thu, July 27 2017

I-91

All traffic (northbound and southbound) has been shifted onto the new bridge structure, with two available lanes of traffic in both directions.

Bridge staining on the superstructure will begin next week, requiring lane closures for both Northbound and Southbound traffic for the month of August. Please follow advanced warning signs.

Route 30

The speed limit on Route 30 near the work zone has been reduced to 40 mph. Project-related truck activity on Route 30 will continue. Route 30 may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

In order to protect the public during the bridge staining operations, and for staining access, Route 30 will be closed during daylight hours (6am to 7pm) on Thursday, 8/3/17 and Friday 8/4/17. Please detour accordingly.

Upper Dummerston Road

No impact

West River Trail

The West River Trail is open. There are intersections between construction access and the trail path, and users should exercise extreme caution at these intersections. As an additional safety precaution, users of the West River Trail are reminded to keep pets on a leash in this area.

Bridge demolition above the trail will continue this week and will be blocked at times by construction equipment. We encourage pedestrians to not use this section of trail on Monday and Tuesday due the work in this area, but personnel will be stationed nearby to provide warning when work is occurring overhead.

West River

No impact

Project Progress

Complete steel removal of the old bridge.
Begin concrete pier/abutment removal.
Project completion is anticipated by the end of Fall, 2017.

Trail Talks

The next trail talk will be held August 5, 2017. Interested participants should meet the PCL+FIGG Team at the West River Trail trailhead at 8 a.m. and the talk will begin at 8:15 a.m.

Safety

Please focus on safety when driving through the construction work zone and remember that it is now against the law for drivers to use a hand-held cell phone.

For More Information

If you would like additional information, or would like to add others to this distribution list, please contact Bonnie Clark, Public Relations Officer, at bclark@pcl.com.

Submitted by cgrotke on July 27, 2017 - 4:55pm. #

RIP

There are just a few of the old beams remaining.

Goodbye, old bridge. You served us well.

 

