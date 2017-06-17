I-91 Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update: Week of June 19th

By Not Signed In | Fri, June 16 2017

Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project Update: Week of June 19th

I-91

All traffic (northbound and southbound) has been shifted onto the new bridge structure. All four lanes of traffic will be on the bridge by the end of the week!

In order to apply permanent line striping, single lane and shoulder closures for northbound and southbound traffic throughout the project limits will be installed, as well as rolling road blocks (slow rolls). Right lane closures throughout the southbound roadway will be installed as needed for demolition and remaining shoulder work. Please follow advanced warning signs.

Route 30

The speed limit on Route 30 near the work zone has been reduced to 40 mph. Project-related truck activity on Route 30 will continue. Route 30 may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

Bridge demolition over Route 30 will continue in mid-July, with the removal of the steel superstructure. The specific week will be announced as demolition progresses.

Upper Dummerston Road

Upper Dummerston may be reduced to a single lane intermittently, with flaggers regulating traffic within the work zone.

West River Trail

The West River Trail is open. There are intersections between construction access and the trail path, and users should exercise extreme caution at these intersections. As an additional safety precaution, users of the West River Trail are reminded to keep pets on a leash in this area.

During bridge demolition above the trail, personnel will be stationed to provide warning to pedestrians when work is occurring overhead.

West River

During bridge demolition above the West River, the navigable waterway will be controlled through the use of a safety monitor. Please be aware of overhead work.

Text Alert System

A text alert system for the Brattleboro Bridge Replacement Project makes it possible to receive text notifications of:

• Closings of VT Route 30 (but not single lane closings of RT 30), and

• Any other situations regarding time sensitive project-related traffic issues.

People can sign up for this service by texting 313131 with the keyword “I91Brat”, or by using the signup widget on the project website www.i91brattleborobridge.com.

Project Progress

Two lanes of traffic in both directions on the new bridge by the end of the week.

Continue steel removal of the main bridge over the West River, RT 30, and the West River Trail.

Project completion is anticipated by the end of Fall, 2017.

Trail Talks

The next trail talk will be held July 1st. Interested participants should meet the PCL+FIGG Team at the West River Trail trailhead at 9 a.m. and the talk will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Safety

Please focus on safety when driving through the construction work zone and remember that it is now against the law for drivers to use a hand-held cell phone.

For More Information

If you would like additional information, or would like to add others to this distribution list, please contact Bonnie Clark, Public Relations Officer, at bclark@pcl.com.