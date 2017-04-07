"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Town Plan

Linden Street Closure


By Not Signed In | Fri, April 07 2017

On Tuesday, April 11, 2017 the Brattleboro Department of Public Works, Utility Divsion will be performing an emergency road closure for the southbound lane of Linden Street from Anna Marsh Lane to Chapin Street during the hours of 6:30 am until approximately 6:00 pm to repair a failed valve. Northbound traffic will still be able to travel on Linden Street.

There will be access to Chapin Street from Park Place. Heavy truck traffic travelling south bound on Linden Street/Route 30 will be assisted through the job site due to limited access in the detour. A detour will be clearly signed during the hours of the closure. DPW staff will also deploy electronic message boards on April 10th to notify the public.

If you have any questions, please contact Steve Barrett, Director of Public Works, at the Brattleboro Department of Public Works at (802) 254 – 4255.

Town of Brattleboro
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS
211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316 • E-mail: hyler@brattleboro.org

