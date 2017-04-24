By spinoza | Mon, April 24 2017

Recently I was greeted in town by someone, somewhat familiar, and in connection with the skatepark. It was an awkwardish moment, maybe I’m reading into it.

There was a bemused smile from them, and some sympathy for what must be my lassitude. Though I’m no longer directly involved in BASIC, it was like I was a Methuselah of sorts, and since the building of the park is an uncertainty, given the biblical span so far, would my longevity hold until the park was realized?

Then math got a hold of me. Not the math of my kids going from toddlers to now moved out of town. Or their friends whom I knew as kids and I still see here skating, adults. The math was that a hundred and thirty thousand dollars more is needed to be raised, and at the rate of 5000 a year, which seems about the average, it will be 25 years until ground is broken.

My corporeal destiny a quarter century hence is not the point. The Point is that it’d be super sleazy of this town to not get this done, and at this point I have my doubts. If the selectboard is apprising themselves of this matter at this juncture, and not just gladhandling the situation, I think it merits exigencies and new approaches that may not now be in place.

It feels like I've been writing stories about this on here going back to the Flood. Noah's, not Irene. Just as I'm seen around town in light of this project, it's hard for me to not see the town in the light of how this resolves.