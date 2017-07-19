"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

Take the Downtown Parking Survey!


By planning | Wed, July 19 2017

The Brattleboro Planning Services Department is conducting a study on the Downtown Parking system. We value your input! Please take time to fill out the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G6769RR.
The survey will be open until August 31, 2017.

The purpose of this survey is to collect and analyze data about the users of the parking facilities available downtown, and to understand the characteristics that are important to you. Your answers will help guide the consultant’s recommendations to Town officials on how parking is being utilized, determining if the existing supply of parking is sufficient to meet demand, and possible options for the future.

