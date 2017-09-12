"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 36 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town Plan

Terrace Street Closure


By Not Signed In | Tue, September 12 2017

Terrace Street will be closed beginning Tuesday, September 12, 2017 and continuing intermittently for approximately three weeks, from 7:00am to 5:00pm to prepare for paving. The Department of Public Works is upgrading the drainage and also making sidewalk repairs in this area. Vehicular access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent, at the Brattleboro Department of Public Works at (802) 254-4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I'd run for a seat on the Select or School boards, but...

Choices