Terrace Street Closure

By Not Signed In | Tue, September 12 2017

Terrace Street will be closed beginning Tuesday, September 12, 2017 and continuing intermittently for approximately three weeks, from 7:00am to 5:00pm to prepare for paving. The Department of Public Works is upgrading the drainage and also making sidewalk repairs in this area. Vehicular access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent, at the Brattleboro Department of Public Works at (802) 254-4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.