Upper Forest Street To Close For Repairs

The Town of Brattleboro, Department of Public Works has contracted Bellco Excavation to reconstruct a failed retaining wall near the intersection of Forest and Upper Forest Streets, directly behind #61 Upper Forest Street. Be advised: Upper Forest Street in this vicinity will be closed for approximately one workweek starting Tuesday, October 31st, 2017, between the hours of 6:30 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. daily.

Brattleboro Department of Public Works will provide appropriate signage in the vicinity of 61 Upper Forest Street to alert motorists of the closure. For any questions or concerns, please contact Joshua A. Carnes, Civil Engineering Tech, by phone at: 802-254-4255, or by email at: jcarnes@brattleboro.org.

