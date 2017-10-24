"The joy of music should never be interrupted by a commercial." - Leonard Bernstein

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Upper Forest Street To Close For Repairs


By Not Signed In | Tue, October 24 2017

The Town of Brattleboro, Department of Public Works has contracted Bellco Excavation to reconstruct a failed retaining wall near the intersection of Forest and Upper Forest Streets, directly behind #61 Upper Forest Street. Be advised: Upper Forest Street in this vicinity will be closed for approximately one workweek starting Tuesday, October 31st, 2017, between the hours of 6:30 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. daily.

Brattleboro Department of Public Works will provide appropriate signage in the vicinity of 61 Upper Forest Street to alert motorists of the closure. For any questions or concerns, please contact Joshua A. Carnes, Civil Engineering Tech, by phone at: 802-254-4255, or by email at: jcarnes@brattleboro.org.

Town of Brattleboro
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS
211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316 • E-mail: jcarnes@brattleboro.org

