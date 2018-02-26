Western Ave Pothole Repair

By Not Signed In | Mon, February 26 2018

On Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 1, from 9:00am -2:30pm, the Department of Public Works will have crews working on Western Avenue to repair potholes. On Wednesday the crews will be working on the east bound lane between Academy School and the I91 overpass. On Thursday, the crews will work on the west bound lane between the I91 overpass and Academy School. There will be several crews and large equipment in the roadway and police officers will be in the area for traffic control. The public should expect delays and avoid the area during those dates and times if possible.

If you have any questions, please contact Steve Barrett, Director of Public Works at 254-4255

Town of Brattleboro

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

211 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301

Tel: 802-254-4255 • Fax: 802-257-2316

E-mail: blashway@brattleboro.org