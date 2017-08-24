Williams Street Closure(s)

By Not Signed In | Wed, August 23 2017

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

On Thursday, August 24th, 2017, Williams Street will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm from the Union Street intersection to Brannan Street to replace a stormwater pipe. Vehicle traffic will need to find alternate routes.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254 – 4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

Starting on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 (weather permitting) Williams Street will be closed for a period of approximately two weeks to repair the deck of the bridge between West Street and Whetstone Drive. Residents within the closure will have access to their homes. Vehicle traffic will need to seek alternate routes. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic is advised to seek alternate routes during the closure.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254 – 4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.