"I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones." - John Cage

Recent Comments

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 41 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Town Plan

Williams Street Closure(s)


By Not Signed In | Wed, August 23 2017

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

On Thursday, August 24th, 2017, Williams Street will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm from the Union Street intersection to Brannan Street to replace a stormwater pipe. Vehicle traffic will need to find alternate routes.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254 – 4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.

...

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

Starting on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 (weather permitting) Williams Street will be closed for a period of approximately two weeks to repair the deck of the bridge between West Street and Whetstone Drive. Residents within the closure will have access to their homes. Vehicle traffic will need to seek alternate routes. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic is advised to seek alternate routes during the closure.

If you have any questions, please contact Hannah Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at (802) 254 – 4255 or htyler@brattleboro.org.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

In my view, the most tourist-y thing in Brattleboro is

Choices