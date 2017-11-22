Windham Regional Commission Seeks Input on Draft Energy Plan

By Not Signed In | Tue, November 21 2017

The Windham Regional Commission looks for public comments as they develop the Regional Energy Plan with four public meetings in December and January. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to come and learn about why the Regional Planning Commission is creating a Regional Energy Plan, what information is included in those plans, and what that means for towns. The attendees will be invited to express comments on the draft plan and, more broadly, on energy planning in our region.

The draft plan was developed with guidance from the Department of Public Service and the three Regional Planning Commissions who have completed their Energy Plans. The draft plan and background information can be found on the WRC website: http://www.windhamregional.org/energy/act-174-energy-planning.

The meetings will be held:

· Monday, December 4th at 6:30 pm location: Townshend Town Hall, 2006 Route 30, Townshend

· Wednesday, December 6th at 6:30 pm location: Dover Town Hall, 190 Taft Brook Rd, East Dover

· Monday, January 8th at 6:30 pm location: Townshend Town Hall, 2006 Route 30, Townshend

· Wednesday, January 10th at 6:30 pm location: Jamaica Town Hall, 3735 Route 30, Jamaica

The Windham Regional Commission is one of eleven regional planning commissions in Vermont, and since 1965 has been assisting the 27 towns in southeastern Vermont to provide effective local government and work cooperatively with them to address regional issues.

For more information contact Marion Major at Windham Regional Commission at 802-257-4547 x 109 or mmajor@windhamregional.org, or visit our website at www.windhamregional.org.

###

Marion Major

Energy Planner

Windham Regional Commission

139 Main Street, Suite 505

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 257-4547 ext. 109