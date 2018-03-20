Windham Regional Energy Plan Public Hearings

By cgrotke | Mon, March 19 2018

The Windham Regional Commission (WRC) will hold two public hearings on the proposed Windham Regional Energy Plan as an amendment to the Windham Regional Plan at 6:30pm on Monday April 9 at the Townshend Town Hall and Thursday April 12, 2018 at The Westminster Institute.

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 4348, the WRC requests general and specific comments with respect to the extent to which the amendment is consistent with the goals established in section 4302(c)(7) of Chapter 117.

The WRC serves all of Windham County, the Bennington County towns of Readsboro, Searsburg and Winhall, and the Windsor County town of Weston. The Windham Regional Plan provides guidance for change and development in this 27-town region, and it establishes the basis for much of the WRC’s work during the plan’s life. The plan is intended for use by the WRC, town planning commissions, selectboards, state agencies, developers and others.

The principal elements of the proposed Regional Plan amendment are:

Context/ Introduction

Windham Regional Planning

Key Issues and Goals

Current Windham Region Energy Goals Overview

Current Energy Use

Future Energy Use & Targets

Energy & Adaptation Strategies

During the year and a half development process, the WRC and its Commissioners have solicited comments from the public, state agencies, non-profit organizations, municipalities, and other stakeholders with four public meetings, three public workshop forums, and seventeen open meetings within the Commission.

The amendment will revise the Regional Plan’s energy element in accordance with the duties of regional planning commissions outlined in 24 V.S.A. § 4345a(5). The complete text of the proposed amendment is available online. Please visit the WRC website or the following web address: http://www.windhamregional.org/energy/act-174-energy-planning. The WRC invites the public to make comments at the public hearings, online, or by email at mmajor@windhamregional.org. The WRC anticipates a vote on this plan amendment at its full commission meeting scheduled for April 24, 2018. The current adopted Windham Regional Plan is available online here: http://www.windhamregional.org/publications.

Marion Major

Energy Planner

Windham Regional Commission

139 Main Street, Suite 505

Brattleboro, VT 05301

(802) 257-4547 ext. 109