By BusyMom | Tue, October 10 2017

This is on Route 202 in Lebanon, Maine shortly after the NH/ME state line on the left (north) side fo the road, in the back corner of a diner parking lot (Dee's Diner, recently closed). Seems to be used as a storage shed.

Sorry for the poor picture quality, got them off Facebook because the quick photo I tried to take from my car was even worse.