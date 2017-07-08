"It's not hard to make decisions when you know what your values are." - Roy Disney

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Travel

Information Meeting July 13 for River Gallery Artist Trip to Provence, France


By Not Signed In | Sat, July 08 2017

The River Gallery School in Brattleboro will sponsor a trip for artists to Provence, France, from October 14-21. Anyone interested in learning more about the trip can attend an informational meeting on Thursday, July 13 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the school at 32 Main Street in Brattleboro.

The trip will include a week of making art and exploring the countryside in southern France. Plein aire painting sessions will be led by Lydia Thomson, Creative Director of the River Gallery School.

The group will spend 7 nights in northern Provence, near the town of Vaison-la-Romaine, just east of Orange, France. The area is known for its olive oil, wine and apricot production, and mostly its beautiful vistas.

Beyond plein aire painting, the group will visit local markets and surrounding villages, while enjoying the French cuisine. Non-artists are also welcome to join the trip. Additional excursions and optional activities will be planned for these people.

The trip is sponsored by the River Gallery School and organized by Travel Fever Tours LLC of Putney, VT.

More information can be found at: http://www.rivergalleryschool.org/index.php/events/art-trips

