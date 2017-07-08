Information Meeting July 13 for River Gallery Artist Trip to Provence, France

By Not Signed In | Sat, July 08 2017

The River Gallery School in Brattleboro will sponsor a trip for artists to Provence, France, from October 14-21. Anyone interested in learning more about the trip can attend an informational meeting on Thursday, July 13 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the school at 32 Main Street in Brattleboro.

The trip will include a week of making art and exploring the countryside in southern France. Plein aire painting sessions will be led by Lydia Thomson, Creative Director of the River Gallery School.

The group will spend 7 nights in northern Provence, near the town of Vaison-la-Romaine, just east of Orange, France. The area is known for its olive oil, wine and apricot production, and mostly its beautiful vistas.

Beyond plein aire painting, the group will visit local markets and surrounding villages, while enjoying the French cuisine. Non-artists are also welcome to join the trip. Additional excursions and optional activities will be planned for these people.

The trip is sponsored by the River Gallery School and organized by Travel Fever Tours LLC of Putney, VT.

More information can be found at: http://www.rivergalleryschool.org/index.php/events/art-trips