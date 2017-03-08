Photos, Stories, and Exhibit on Local Student's Semester in Ecuador 

By Dummerston Comm... | Wed, March 08 2017

All are Invited to a Special Presentation of Photos, Stories, and Exhibit of a Kroka Expedition on Saturday, March 11th at 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM at the The Dummerston Community Center.

Natasha Diamondstone-Kohout will be sharing photos, stories, and an exhibit of her work from her 4 month Kroka Expedition - biking and backpacking through Southeastern Vermont, Southwestern NH, and Ecuador, helping on organic farms, supporting and celebrating indigenous communities, venturing down rivers, and climbing glaciers on some of the highest mountains in the western hemisphere! Snow Date is March 18th.



Where: The Dummerston Community Center

When: Saturday March 11th 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM (Snow Date is March 18th)

Free and open to the public.

For more info call 802-254-9403 or email jessbytheriver@gmail.com

Dummerston Community Center,150 West Street, West Dummerston, VT