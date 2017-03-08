"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Travel

Photos, Stories, and Exhibit on Local Student's Semester in Ecuador


By Dummerston Comm... | Wed, March 08 2017

All are Invited to a Special Presentation of Photos, Stories, and Exhibit of a Kroka Expedition on Saturday, March 11th at 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM at the The Dummerston Community Center. 

Natasha Diamondstone-Kohout will be sharing photos, stories, and an exhibit of her work from her 4 month Kroka Expedition - biking and backpacking through Southeastern Vermont, Southwestern NH, and Ecuador, helping on organic farms, supporting and celebrating indigenous communities, venturing down rivers, and climbing glaciers on some of the highest mountains in the western hemisphere! Snow Date is March 18th.


EventDetails:


Photos, Stories, and Exhibit on Local Student's Semester in Ecuador 
Where: The Dummerston Community Center
When: Saturday March 11th 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM (Snow Date is March 18th)
Free and open to the public.
For more info call 802-254-9403 or email jessbytheriver@gmail.com
Dummerston Community Center,150 West Street, West Dummerston, VT

»

iBrattleboro Poll

President Trump will

Choices