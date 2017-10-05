"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 55 guests online.

Online users

  • TechFan

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Travel

Uber in Brattleboro (Free 1st Ride)


By TechFan | Thu, October 05 2017

If anyone needs a ride, I'm now approved by Uber for servicing the Brattleboro area. Will tailer hours to demand. I'm based in downtown Bratt, and will provide rides anywhere in the region. Request a pickup from the Uber app anytime you need to get to or from somewhere. More affordable, luxurious and convenient then a taxi.

Riders provided with quick chargers for phones, and offered a choice of music from Pandora, SiriusXM, or even from their phone connected via Bluetooth. Clean, safe, newer model upscale car. I'm customer service oriented, eager to please, and will accomodate any reasonable request to make your ride more enjoyable. Service animals welcome. 

Check for free ride promos from Uber- currently they're offering a free first ride credit up to $15 with the code HITTHEROAD. With multiple accounts, you an use the promo code more than once. If you're tight on money, and have a regular need for rides, feel free to message me and work out a signficantly cheaper rate without Uber fees. 

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The number of people required for a "good crowd" at a typical Brattleboro event is

Choices